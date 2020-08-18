Sports
Posted on

Vincy Heat to know fate tomorrow

Some members of the Vincy Heat squad at a training session at the Arnos Vale Playing Field recently

St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Vincy Heat have been placed in Pot 3, along with Grenada, Barbados, Guyana, Belize and Bermuda, in CONCACAF Qualifiers to FIFA World Cup, Qatar.

Vincy Heat, like the other 29 teams will know their opponents tomorrow (August 19), when the draw takes place in Zurich, Switzerland, from 1 p.m., Eastern Time.

In Pot 2 are Antigua and Barbuda, Guatemala, St Kitts and Nevis, Suriname, Nicaragua and Dominican Republic, while Pot 4, are St Lucia, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Montserrat, Dominica and Cayman Islands, and in Pot 5 are Bahamas, Aruba, Turks and Caicos Islands, US Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and Anguilla.

El Salvador, Canada, Curacao, Panama, Haiti and Trinidad and Tobago, have been pre- seeded and will head groups A to F, respectively.

The first round will be played in a single round-robin format, with each of the teams playing two home matches and two away matches.

The top team from each of the six groups advances to the second round, which will be played on a home and away basis.

This means that the winner of Group A will meet the winner of Group F; the Group B winner is matched against the Group E winner. Also, the winner of Group C faces the winner of Group D.

The three winners emerging from the second round play-offs will join CONCACAF’s top five teams, which are the USA, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras and Jamaica , in the final round.

Round three sees the eight teams in a home and away format. The top three teams emerging from this round will punch their tickets to the World Cup finals set for Qatar in 2022.

CONCACAF has another opportunity to field another team in the final, as the fourth place team from round three will be engaged in an inter-continental play-off for a fourth spot.

The first round of the qualifiers is set to kick off in October.

Tomorrow’s draw will be live on FIFA.com.

