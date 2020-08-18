Sports
Two tie for first division’s top goal scorer award

Left to Right: Orlando Trimmingham & Emery Bailey

Leading the goal scorers in the recently concluded first division of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation’s national club championships, were Largo Height’s Emery Bailey and Orlando Trimmingham of Pride and Joy.
Both Bailey and Trimmingham ended on nine goals each.

Meanwhile, Largo Height Football Club only conceded four goals in their 11 matches, to end with the best defensive record.

At the other end, Hill View had the worst defensive record, as they had 41 goals registered against them. Hill View suffered the highest margin of defeat, when Sparta handed them a 10-0 licking.

As it turned out too, Hill View scored the least number of goals among the 12 teams which contested the division. Hill View scored a mere six goals.

Meanwhile, Volcanoes scored the most goals, 35, to be the best attacking outfit.

The division saw 132 matches played, with a total of 240 goals scored.

Layou and Largo Height earned promotion to the premier division of the next national club championships, while demoted were RSVG Police, K & R Strikers, Toni Stores Jugglers and Hill View.

