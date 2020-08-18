Sports
Posted on

TASVG hosts modified national championships this Saturday

FLASHBACK: Athletes in a high speed pursuit in one of the national track and field championships

Athletes who are residing or are holidaying here in St Vincent and the Grenadines, can be part of this Saturday’s (August 22) national track and field championships at the Arnos Vale Playing Field.

That is one of the major decisions taken by Team Athletics SVG for the modified 2020 national championships.

Normally held in the months of May or June, this year’s championships had to be deferred because of the threats of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Hence, this year’s championships will be a one day affair, with the 68 events crammed in.

Competition will be in the age groups: Under-13, Under-15, Under-17, Under-20 and open category.

Among the events to be contested are the 100 and 200m (all categories), the 300m (Under-13), while 400m, long jump, high jump and shot putt will be done by the Under-15 age group.

The Under-17 and Under-20 age groups will add the discus to their list of events, while the open category will also have as additions, the 400m, 1500m, 4 x 100m, 4 x 400m, long Jump, high jump, shot putt and discus. 

Athletes wanting to register for the championships have until today, August 18, to do so. They can register at http://www. trackiereg.com/2020-tasvgclassic.

