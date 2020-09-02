Press Release
SVG records one more COVID-19 case from Sweden

SVG records one more COVID-19 case from Sweden

One new COVID-19 case was confirmed today in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

A release from the National Emergency Organisation dated September 1 said the new case belongs to a group of Swedish travelers who arrived in this country on August 19 from Grenada with negative PCR results for tests done on August 15.

“The adult,a close contact of the last two positive cases announced on August 26, initially tested negative during the first round of contact tracing. Continued screening, as per the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment’s testing protocols, has now revealed this close contact as positive for SARSCoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19,” the release said.

Extensive testing of all other possible contacts has not revealed any other positive cases or exposure to SARS-Cov-2. Further testing will continue.

‘Protocols for Entry of Travelers’ to SVG was updated as of Monday, August 31.

These new protocols require that all travelers, regardless of country of origin, must arrive with a negative PCR test result.

Countries have been categorized according to their level of COVID-19 disease.

This will determine the quarantine of travelers from these countries when they arrive in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Additional measures, aimed at increased surveillance, are being implemented throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

All passengers who arrived on Air Canada 980 on Thursday August 27, have been cleared. All passengers who arrived of AA 945 on Saturday August 29, will start receiving their quarantine day 4-5 PCR tests tomorrow September 2.

This country has recorded a total of 61 COVID-19 cases to date. Of this number, 57 have recovered. This means that there are four active cases. The public is urged to comply with all of the public health measures currently in place in St. Vincent and the Grenadines which are designed to keep COVID-19 contained.

