Press Release
Posted on

CARICOM mounts Election Observation Mission for St. Kitts and Nevis General Elections

CARICOM mounts Election Observation Mission for St. Kitts and Nevis General Elections

Share

At the invitation of the Government of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has fielded a CARICOM Election Observation Mission to monitor the General Elections which will be held in that country today, Friday, June 5 2020.

The three-member Mission will be headed by Gasper Jean Baptiste, Chief Elections Officer of Saint Lucia, who has served as a member of CARICOM Election Observation Missions to other CARICOM Member States. The other members of the Mission are:

Arley Gill (National of Grenada); and Chester Arlington Humphrey (National of Grenada).

The CARICOM Election Observation Mission proposes to meet with the electoral officials, leaders of political parties and other stakeholders of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and will monitor the voting process including the opening of the poll, the casting of votes, the closing of the poll and the counting of the ballots.

The members of the Observation Mission arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 and will depart on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

The Election Observation Mission will issue a Preliminary Statement based on its observations and findings. A Report on the General Elections will be subsequently prepared and submitted to the Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community.

For CARICOM, election observation serves as a platform to support existing democratic traditions within the Caribbean Community as part of its wider policy of supporting democracy and good governance. In this regard, at the request of the Government of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the CARICOM Secretariat conducted virtual training in election observation for a group of local election observers.

LAST NEWS

Share

In Memoriam – Wesley Wayne Richards
In Memoriam/Acknowledgement

In Memoriam – Wesley Wayne Richards

Wesley Wayne Richards June 27th 1959-June 4th 2019 It has been one (1) year since you have left...

Posted on

Share

In Memoriam – Trevor Edwards
In Memoriam/Acknowledgement

In Memoriam – Trevor Edwards

Remembering Trevor Edwards Trevor, lately you have been on my mind You were a close friend One...

Posted on

Share

Youth taken into custody in connection with chopping death of nephew
(Left ) Members of the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) try to subdue an animated Tzan “Zaza” Phillips at Richland Park on Friday, May 29, after he was alleged to have chopped his 9-year-old nephew to death. & Right Jamarie Phillips
Front Page

Youth taken into custody in connection with chopping death of nephew

by Lyf Compton Tzan “Zaza” Phillips was a promising footballer and athlete who had a bright...

Posted on

Share

21-year-old uncle taken into custody
(Left ) Members of the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) try to subdue an animated Tzan “Zaza” Phillips at Richland Park on Friday, May 29, after he was alleged to have chopped his 9-year-old nephew to death. & Right Jamarie Phillips
Front Page

21-year-old uncle taken into custody

by Lyf Compton Tzan “Zaza” Phillips was a promising footballer and athlete who had a bright...

Posted on

Share

$1,685,000 NLA jackpot winner yet to claim prize
Front Page

$1,685,000 NLA jackpot winner yet to claim prize

Up to press time, the winner of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) jackpot of $1,685,000 had...

Posted on

Share

Youth drowns while fishing (+Video)
Leonard John
Front Page

Youth drowns while fishing (+Video)

A family from the northeastern village of Fancy is in mourning after one of their own drowned off...

Posted on


Interactive Media Ltd. • P.O. Box 152 • Kingstown • St. Vincent and the Grenadines • Phone: 784-456-1558 © Copyright Interactive Media Ltd.. All rights reserved.