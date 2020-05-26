Press Release
Posted on

Supplies arrive for students studying in Cuba

Supplies arrive for students studying in Cuba
Supplies for CARICOM students being unpacked in Havana

Share

The 14 CARICOM Embassies in Havana Cuba are getting ready to distribute protective masks and personal hygiene products to over 700 CARICOM students located in various provinces across Havana, Cuba.

Supplies arrive for students studying in Cuba
A volunteer helping with the unpacking of supplies

On March 19, shortly after the first case was discovered in Cuba, the caucus of CARICOM Ambassadors, through its then Chairman Ambassador Ellsworth John of St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cuba that they had taken the initiative and responded to the call for the citizens to practice good hygiene by ordering masks, sanitizers, wipes and antibacterial soap for their students and the Embassies, a release said.

“After over two months of delays, the container was delivered to the official residence of SVG on May 22. Ambassador John indicated that the primary concern of the Embassy during the pandemic was to ensure the safety of all Vincentians in Cuba. He noted that currently, there are 61 Vincentian students, two patients who have completed their treatment and a number of descendants for whom counsellor services are being provided.

Supplies arrive for students studying in Cuba
Refreshments being bottled

“The Ambassador expressed satisfaction that the container was finally delivered and indicated that the embassy had also purchased in Cuba bath soap and other personal care items to complement those items purchased overseas,” the release said.

The Ambassador of Grenada, who is the current Dean of the CARICOM Caucus said that she felt that this was an excellent compliment to what the government of Cuba has done and continue to do to confront the pandemic and indicated that the CARICOM Caucus in Cuba will continue to work assiduously with the Government of Cuba to ensure the safety of CARICOM nationals.

As of May 22, in Cuba, 1916 persons have tested positive for the virus out of 90,919 persons tested. No CARICOM national has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Cuba.

LAST NEWS

Share

29 Vincentian Seafarers aboard Vision of the Seas Test Positive for Covid-19 Exposure
Vision of the Seas at Port Kingstown
Breaking News

29 Vincentian Seafarers aboard Vision of the Seas Test Positive for Covid-19 Exposure

Twenty-nine Vincentian crew members aboard Vision of the Seas, part of the Royal Caribbean Cruise...

Posted on

Share

Mayreau residents fight Salt Whistle Bay erosion with Conch shells
Residents of Mayreau transporting conch shells that they found from places like Saline Bay, and delivering them to Salt Whistle Bay. Inset is Munro Forde.
Front Page

Mayreau residents fight Salt Whistle Bay erosion with Conch shells

by Katherine Renton The residents of Mayreau have taken action to provide a temporary...

Posted on

Share

Gas station fire claims two lives
Left to Right: Owner of the UniGas petrol station in Clifton, Freddy Naert, 72, had first degree burn and succumbed to his injuries & Lindini Neverson, 12, succumbed at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) to injuries sustained in the fire.
Front Page

Gas station fire claims two lives

The Tuesday, May 19 fire that destroyed Union Island’s lone gas station and took the life of two...

Posted on

Share

New protocols established for students returning to the classroom
Students of the Bishop’s College Kingstown physical distancing in their classroom.
Front Page

New protocols established for students returning to the classroom

by Bria King Educators are satisfied that the first day back at school for students has gone...

Posted on

Share

SVG accepts offer from Grenada to assist Union Island with fuel
(Left) Dr Ralph Gonsalves and (Right) Dr Keith Michell
News

SVG accepts offer from Grenada to assist Union Island with fuel

St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) will accept neighbouring Grenada’s offer to assist residents...

Posted on

Share

Royal Caribbean Vincentian crew may take up to three days to process – CMO
Dr Simone Keizer-Beache
Press Release

Royal Caribbean Vincentian crew may take up to three days to process – CMO

It may take up to three days to process the 356 seafarers who will arrive today, May 26 aboard the...

Posted on


Interactive Media Ltd. • P.O. Box 152 • Kingstown • St. Vincent and the Grenadines • Phone: 784-456-1558 © Copyright Interactive Media Ltd.. All rights reserved.