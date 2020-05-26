Supplies arrive for students studying in Cuba

The 14 CARICOM Embassies in Havana Cuba are getting ready to distribute protective masks and personal hygiene products to over 700 CARICOM students located in various provinces across Havana, Cuba.

On March 19, shortly after the first case was discovered in Cuba, the caucus of CARICOM Ambassadors, through its then Chairman Ambassador Ellsworth John of St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cuba that they had taken the initiative and responded to the call for the citizens to practice good hygiene by ordering masks, sanitizers, wipes and antibacterial soap for their students and the Embassies, a release said.

“After over two months of delays, the container was delivered to the official residence of SVG on May 22. Ambassador John indicated that the primary concern of the Embassy during the pandemic was to ensure the safety of all Vincentians in Cuba. He noted that currently, there are 61 Vincentian students, two patients who have completed their treatment and a number of descendants for whom counsellor services are being provided.

“The Ambassador expressed satisfaction that the container was finally delivered and indicated that the embassy had also purchased in Cuba bath soap and other personal care items to complement those items purchased overseas,” the release said.

The Ambassador of Grenada, who is the current Dean of the CARICOM Caucus said that she felt that this was an excellent compliment to what the government of Cuba has done and continue to do to confront the pandemic and indicated that the CARICOM Caucus in Cuba will continue to work assiduously with the Government of Cuba to ensure the safety of CARICOM nationals.

As of May 22, in Cuba, 1916 persons have tested positive for the virus out of 90,919 persons tested. No CARICOM national has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Cuba.