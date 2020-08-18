Nine-year-old girl seriously injured in Campden Park accident

A primary school pupil is fighting for her life in the Intensive Care Unit of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital after she was struck by a vehicle on the Campden Park public road last Thursday, August 13.

Police say the nine-year-old girl was struck by Motor Vehicle P-7818,a blue Toyota Car owned and driven

by Romano Richards of Campden Park.

Reports are that the girl had alighted a minibus and was crossing the road in the vicinity of the Alan Smith and Family Bakery when she was struck by the vehicle, causing her to sustain serious injuries to her chest and head.

Investigations into this matter are still ongoing.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force in a release appealed to motorists and pedestrians using the public roads to exercise caution.