Two farmers charged with murder of Grenadian national

Two farmers have been charged with murdering a Grenadian national whose body was found riddled with gunshot wounds on July 8 in the Baleine Mountains.

Lesbert King, 25 years old of Choppins, and Rocaldo McMaster, 26 years old of Harmony Hall were not legally represented when they appeared before Serious Offences Court (SOC) last Thursday, July 16.

The duo has been charged that between July 6, and 9, at Baleine Mountain, they did, with malice aforethought, cause the death of Dwayne Seaton, a 40-year-old farmer originally from Grenada, but who resided at Owia and Edinboro.

The court heard that the investigating officer had already recorded nine or ten witness statements for the case.

Bail was not open to the two accused because of the nature of the charge, and the matter was adjourned to October 22.

An autopsy has confirmed that Seaton died from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.