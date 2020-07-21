Front Page
Posted on

Two farmers charged with murder of Grenadian national

Two farmers charged with murder of Grenadian national
Lesbert King (in purple and white); Rocaldo McMaster (in blue) leaving the Serious Offences Court

Share

Two farmers have been charged with murdering a Grenadian national whose body was found riddled with gunshot wounds on July 8 in the Baleine Mountains.

Lesbert King, 25 years old of Choppins, and Rocaldo McMaster, 26 years old of Harmony Hall were not legally represented when they appeared before Serious Offences Court (SOC) last Thursday, July 16.

The duo has been charged that between July 6, and 9, at Baleine Mountain, they did, with malice aforethought, cause the death of Dwayne Seaton, a 40-year-old farmer originally from Grenada, but who resided at Owia and Edinboro.

The court heard that the investigating officer had already recorded nine or ten witness statements for the case.

Bail was not open to the two accused because of the nature of the charge, and the matter was adjourned to October 22.

An autopsy has confirmed that Seaton died from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

LAST NEWS

Share

Officials mum about exit screening cases
Left to Right: Dr Roger Duncan – Medical Officer of Health, Minister of Health Luke Browne , Chief Medical Officer, Dr Simone Keizer-Beache & Dr Jerrol Thompson an infectious disease specialist
Front Page

Officials mum about exit screening cases

Health authorities here remain tightlipped about the possible sources of infection of two of the...

Posted on

Share

18 schools return 100 percent passes in CPEA
St Mary’s Roman Catholic School teachers - (from left) Ruthier Gumbs - Mathematics; Andia Hadley-Thomas - Book Reports, Vocabulary and Spelling; Juliet Culzac - Usage and Comprehension; and Cherrodawn McDonald- Health Education and Social Studies
Front Page

18 schools return 100 percent passes in CPEA

by Katherine Renton Eighteen of the nation’s primary schools returned 100 per cent passes in...

Posted on

Share

Mom thinks son’s drowning may be work of obeah
SECQUWOND JACOBS
Front Page

Mom thinks son’s drowning may be work of obeah

by Lyf Compton Susan Jacobs, the mother of a teenager who drowned in the waters off Union Island...

Posted on

Share

Luta’s 23-year-old nephew dies in car accident in Canada
JASON MCINTOSH (left) and Vincentian Petraun McIntosh ()right
Front Page

Luta’s 23-year-old nephew dies in car accident in Canada

JASON MCINTOSH, a 23-year-old Canadian with Vincentian roots, died in a motor vehicular accident...

Posted on

Share

Two farmers charged with murder of Grenadian national
Lesbert King (in purple and white); Rocaldo McMaster (in blue) leaving the Serious Offences Court
Front Page

Two farmers charged with murder of Grenadian national

Two farmers have been charged with murdering a Grenadian national whose body was found riddled with...

Posted on

Share

Sudden changes in travel protocol unfair – travellers
Some of the American Airlines passengers waiting in line to clear Immigration in SVG.
News

Sudden changes in travel protocol unfair – travellers

Persons travelling to St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) say it is unfair for authorities to make...

Posted on


Interactive Media Ltd. • P.O. Box 152 • Kingstown • St. Vincent and the Grenadines • Phone: 784-456-1558 © Copyright Interactive Media Ltd.. All rights reserved.