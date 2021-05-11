From the Courts
Posted on

Grenadian duo charged with gun and ammo possession

Left to Right: Nixon Belfon &  Shaquille/Michael Derrick

Two Grenadians were taken before the Serious Offences Court(SOC) yesterday, May 10, on gun related charges.  

 Shaquille/Michael Derrick and Nixon Belfon were both charged that they did, on May 6, at Union Island, have in their possession 100 rounds of 9mm ammunition without a license under the Firearms Act.  

 Belfon is additionally charged singly that on the same date and place, he had a Taurus Millenium .40 pistol serial number STA 56770 without a license, as well as five rounds of .40 mm ammunition.  

 While Belfon acknowledged his guilt for the crimes, Derrick maintained his innocence.  

The matter was requested to be adjourned for facts and sentencing. 

The two will return to the SOC this Friday, May 14.

