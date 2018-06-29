Siblings, husband and wife wrangle at rum shop (+Video)
Front Page

Siblings, husband and wife wrangle at rum shop
Front Page

Men freed of charge of murdering 10-month-old baby (+ Video)
Front Page

Young pan player receives Princess Diana Award
News


Share

Decision delayed in case of threat against journalist

Decision delayed in case of threat against journalist

The decision in the case where a woman is charged with threatening the life of a journalist has been pushed back. Not yet ready to give his decisio...
From the Courts
Posted on

Share

SVGCC graduates encouraged to have an open mind

SVGCC graduates encouraged to have an open mind

Over 700 students graduated this week from the various divisions of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, under the theme “Tolerance ...
News
Posted on

Share

SVG to sign agreement with ‘Rainforest Seafood’

SVG to sign agreement with ‘Rainforest Seafood’

This country will soon sign an agreement with ‘Rainforest Seafood’ which will see the establishment of a conch, lobster and fish packaging plant h...
News
Posted on

Share

New Audit Committee established by OECS Commission

New Audit Committee established by OECS Commission

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has signed the terms of reference (TOR) for the implementation of an Audit Committee established by the OECS Commiss...
News
Posted on

Share

Massy Stores to charge 25 cents for each plastic bag from next Tuesday

Massy Stores to charge 25 cents for each plastic bag from next Tuesday

Come next Tuesday, July 3, Massy Stores will charge 25 cents for each single use plastic bag used to package groceries. This development was announ...
News
Posted on

Share

EU-funded Park with 16 greenhouses opened at Montreal

EU-funded Park with 16 greenhouses opened at Montreal

Government officials are calling on the youth to become more involved in the agricultural sector. And they believe the newly constructed greenhouse...
News
Posted on

Share

Schizophrenic man found guilty of manslaughter

Schizophrenic man found guilty of manslaughter

The gavel was brought down on a schizophrenic man convicted of killing his friend by hammer this week, along with a sentence of five years imprisonmen...
From the Courts
Posted on

Share

Rose Hall Primary School gets new computer

Rose Hall Primary School gets new computer

The Rose Hall Primary School can now boast of improved digital accessibility following the donation of a brand new ASUS desktop computer to the instit...
News
Posted on

Share

Medical student refuses to give up on his dream

Medical student refuses to give up on his dream

For most people, a violin is simply a small, wooden string instrument. But for Samuel Toka, the violin is what has kept him going for the past year...
News
Posted on

Share

Minivan overturns at Ratho Mill injuring passengers

Minivan overturns at Ratho Mill injuring passengers

Police are investigating a minivan accident that took place in Ratho Mill yesterday around 4.30 p.m. on the stretch of road that has become notorious ...
Breaking News
Posted on

Share

Kingstown vendor shot and killed

Kingstown vendor shot and killed

Kamara Richards alias "BK" was shot and killed in the Old Montrose area sometime after 3 a.m. today. He was a known vendor in Kingstown who plied his ...
Breaking News
Posted on

Share

SVG gets a boost in border patrol security

SVG gets a boost in border patrol security

A new safe boat was donated to the St Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard this week to help reinforce security on the country’s seascape. The ...
News
Posted on

Interactive Media Ltd. • P.O. Box 152 • Kingstown • St. Vincent and the Grenadines • Phone: 784-456-1558 © Copyright Interactive Media Ltd.. All rights reserved.